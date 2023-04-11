Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoints deputy special representative of president in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the appointment of Samir Seyidahmadli as Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.Az.

Under the order, Samir Seyidahmedli was appointed as Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The order comes into force from the date of its signing.


