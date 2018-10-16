Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to the Kingdom of Marocco

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Oktay Gurbanov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the official website of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan that the order states:

“Guided by clause 15 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I decree:

To appoint Oktay Sudef oglu Gurbanov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco.”

