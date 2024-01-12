Azerbaijan appoints new deputy defense minister
Commander of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev has been appointed the country’s Deputy Minister of Defense.
The relevant order was signed by President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.
Under the presidential order, Hikmat Mirzayev was also appointed the Commander of the Land Forces of Azerbaijan.