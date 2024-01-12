Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoints new deputy defense minister

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan appoints new deputy defense minister

Commander of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General  Hikmat Mirzayev has been appointed the country’s Deputy Minister of Defense.

The relevant order was signed by President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Under the presidential order, Hikmat Mirzayev was also appointed the Commander of the Land Forces of Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      