Azerbaijan appoints trade envoy to Central Asia

Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Samad Hasanov has been appointed as Azerbaijan's trade representative to the Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan — and will be based in Uzbekistan, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

According to the ministry, Hasanov will play a key role in strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian region. His work will focus on promoting the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, showcasing the country’s investment climate, and supporting the growth of non-oil exports.

Born in 1990, Hasanov graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics in 2012 with a degree in general economics. He later earned a law degree from Yanka Kupala State University in Belarus in 2018.

Hasanov began his career in 2015 as a senior project manager at the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO). Over the years, he has held various positions within the organization. Since August 10, 2023, he has served as director of AZPROMO's Investment Promotion Department.


News.Az 

