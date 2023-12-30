Azerbaijan approves agreement on air traffic with Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq on air traffic", Trend reports.

According to the law, the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq on air traffic” signed on November 20, 2023 in Baku, was approved.

News.Az