Azerbaijan approves AI Strategy for 2025–2028

President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday signed an order approving the “Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028.”

The primary goal of this decree is to accelerate AI development in Azerbaijan by promoting research in the field, enhancing AI-related technologies and management systems, improving infrastructure access, and building a qualified workforce in AI, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall coordinate and supervise the implementation of the measures provided for in the Strategy, shall inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan once a year about the implementation of the measures provided for in the Strategy, and shall resolve other issues arising from this Order.

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan is to conduct an analysis of information security risks in areas where artificial intelligence is applied in state bodies (institutions), including taking necessary measures to ensure information security related to artificial intelligence in state bodies (institutions).

News.Az