Azerbaijan, Argentina discuss cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Argentine Republic Jorge Faurie as part of his visit to Buenos Aires, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Congratulating his counterpart on successfully hosting the UN High-level Conference on South-South Cooperation in Buenos Aires, Minister Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the cooperation within this platform.

FM Mammadyarov said that the developing countries face with the similar development problems and therefore, this platform contributes to sharing and discussing the common views, experiences and methods of national development strategies and priorities.

They exchanged views on the current state of Azerbaijan-Argentina bilateral relations and the issues on cooperation agenda. Noting the wide prospects for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, energy, transport, health and tourism, common intention for strengthening the joint efforts was expressed.

Noting that he was following the prominent achievements of Azerbaijan in the socio-economic sphere after the restoration of its independence, Minister Faurie expressed his willingness to visit Azerbaijan.

