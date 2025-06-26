Azerbaijan Armed Forces Day marked in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 26, Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Italy hosted a reception in honor of Armed Forces Day, attended by ambassadors, military attachés, diplomats, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Italy were performed during the event, News.Az reports citing local media.

Ambassador Rashad Aslanov highlighted the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918 and its army corps on June 26 that year. He noted that after regaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijan faced Armenian aggression, with 20% of its territory occupied. National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s leadership in 1993 and President Ilham Aliyev’s guidance led to the restoration of territorial integrity, reflecting unity and strategic resolve.

Azerbaijan promotes lasting peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus, with a peace based on justice benefiting the region. Aslanov emphasized Azerbaijan’s military development, NATO cooperation, and contributions to global peace, noting Italy’s early recognition of Azerbaijan in 1918.

Captain Ruslan Khaliyev called Armed Forces Day a tribute to the army’s bravery and unity, underscoring its role in defending the homeland and supporting global stability through peacekeeping and joint exercises.

News.Az