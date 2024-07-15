Azerbaijan, Armenia achieved incredible progress in peace talks - US State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Armenia have made incredible progress in peace talks, and they have come a long way, the US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, News.Az reports.

“What we continue to do is push them. A peace agreement between those two countries would mean so much for those countries, and it would mean so much for the region, for peace, stability, for security in the region. We do think a deal is possible, but it requires both sides to make some difficult choices and tough compromises. And so what we're going to do is continue to push them to resolve those final differences and reach an agreement,” he said.Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a meeting on July 10 the sidelines of summit dedicated to the 75th anniversary of NATO.Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart have agreed to keep working on peace agreement.The parties noted the progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia towards concluding a historic peace agreement and establishing interstate relations, and agreed to continue work in this direction.

News.Az