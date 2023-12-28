Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘very close’ to signing peace treaty: AIR Center chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is very close to signing a peace treaty with Armenia, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2023, News.Az reports.

“The issues related to the peace treaty have been agreed upon almost,” Shafiyev noted.

“The peace treaty will not include delimitation and demarcation as it is a long-term process,” he added.

News.Az