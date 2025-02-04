Azerbaijan Army marks start of new training period with events

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the 2025 training plan, the Azerbaijan Army organized events to mark the beginning of the new training period.

The events began with a tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. A military orchestra performed the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

During the events, personnel were briefed on the Defense Ministry’s orders and directives regarding high combat readiness, the adoption of new training methods, and the importance of enhancing the quality and intensity of exercises. Emphasis was placed on modern tactical approaches and sustaining a high level of combat preparedness.

The servicemen then conducted a solemn march in front of the grandstand.

To mark the start of the new training period, drill reviews were carried out in military units, assessing material and educational bases, training camps, combat equipment, weapons, personnel supplies, regulatory documents, and the availability of educational materials.

News.Az