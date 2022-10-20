Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 16:30 to 17:35 on October 20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Guneshli and Yukhari Shorca settlements of Basarkecher district using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region and the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az