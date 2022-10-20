Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

Starting from 16:30 to 17:35 on October 20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Guneshli and Yukhari Shorca settlements of Basarkecher district using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region and the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      