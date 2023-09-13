Azerbaijan Army servicemen died as a result of military vehicle accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 13, servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army Aliyev Taleh Saleh, Hasanov Elgun Elshad and Namazov Nihad Kamraddin died as a result of a military vehicle accident that occured in a mountainous area with difficult terrain, News.az reports citing Ministry of Defence.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry expresses deep condolences to the relatives and families of the servicemen died as a result of the accident.

May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace!

The fact is being investigated.

