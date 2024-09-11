Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan army’s positions in Nakhchvan come under Armenian fire

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“At around 10:50 (local time) on September 11, Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions stationed in Heydarabad settlement in Sadarak district, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry stated.

News.Az 

