Azerbaijan Army’s positions were subjected to fire by the use of mortars

On May 12, at 17:15, the Armenian armed forces units in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region using mortars subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s opposite positions, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate retaliatory measures.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

News.Az