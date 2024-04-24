Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with UN human rights treaty bodies - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 23-24, 2024, a presentation of the fifth periodic report of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment within the framework of the 79th session of the UN Committee against Torture was held in Geneva, News.Az reports citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Republic of Azerbaijan was represented at the event with a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov.

Delivering a speech, Deputy FM noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan attached great importance to cooperation with UN human rights treaty bodies informed Committee members about judicial reforms in our country over recent times, as well as other progressive measures in the field of implementation of obligations coming from the Convention.

News.Az