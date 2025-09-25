Azerbaijan, Bahrain abolish visa requirements for holders of Diplomatic Passports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Dr. Abdulallatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, on the margins of the high-level week of UNGA80, News.az reports.

The Ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, as well as regional and international developments.

Ministers signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of Diplomatic Passports.”

News.Az