Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan beat Portugal to reach quarterfinals of WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan beat Portugal to reach quarterfinals of WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023

The Azerbaijan national minifootball team have qualified for the quarterfinals of the WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023 in the UAE after thrashing Portugal 3-0 in the eighth finals, News.Az reports. 

Azerbaijan’s goals came from Mirmehdi Rzayev, Elvin Alizade and Ravan Karimov.

Azerbaijan will next face the winner of the Bulgaria vs England match.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      