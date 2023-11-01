Azerbaijan beat Portugal to reach quarterfinals of WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan national minifootball team have qualified for the quarterfinals of the WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023 in the UAE after thrashing Portugal 3-0 in the eighth finals, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s goals came from Mirmehdi Rzayev, Elvin Alizade and Ravan Karimov.

Azerbaijan will next face the winner of the Bulgaria vs England match.

