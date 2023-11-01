Azerbaijan beat Portugal to reach quarterfinals of WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023
The Azerbaijan national minifootball team have qualified for the quarterfinals of the WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023 in the UAE after thrashing Portugal 3-0 in the eighth finals, News.Az reports.
Azerbaijan’s goals came from Mirmehdi Rzayev, Elvin Alizade and Ravan Karimov.
Azerbaijan will next face the winner of the Bulgaria vs England match.