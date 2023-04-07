Azerbaijan begins process of expulsion of Iranian diplomats declared persona-non-grata

+ ↺ − 16 px

The process of expulsion of Iranian diplomats declared persona-non-grata has started in Azerbaijan, the latter's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

On April 6, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister summoned Iranian Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

Mousavi was notified that four employees of the Iranian Embassy were declared persona non grata by the Azerbaijani government for activities that do not correspond to diplomatic status and are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

The ambassador was also informed that these persons should leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours.

