Azerbaijan, Belarus sign joint protocol to expand economic cooperation

Azerbaijan and Belarus have signed a joint protocol to expand economic cooperation between the two countries. The agreement outlines commitments for implementing new projects, coordinating joint working groups, and carrying out specific initiatives.

The protocol was signed during the 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, held in Baku on Tuesday. The document emphasizes the strategic nature of Azerbaijan–Belarus relations and declares that cooperation will continue to expand consistently in the future, based on principles of friendship, mutual benefit, and support, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Commission Co-Chair Samir Sharifov and Belarus’s Deputy Prime Minister and Commission Co-Chair Natalya Petkevich.

Both sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are at a high level, emphasizing that the strategic partnership is built on mutual trust between their heads of state - Ilham Aliyev and Alexander Lukashenko - along with sincere political dialogue and friendly relations. They highlighted that the strength of these relations is reflected in the expansion of mutually beneficial economic cooperation across multiple sectors and the implementation of new joint projects.

The Commission also reviewed its activities over the past period and discussed the implementation of the Cooperation Roadmap for 2024–2025. Officials noted tangible results and progress in industry, agriculture, machine building, urban management, pharmaceuticals, vocational education, transport and logistics, trade, and investment.

The officials emphasized ongoing joint projects in industry, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. At the Ganja Automobile Plant, work continues with Belarus on assembling agricultural equipment, while under a long-term cooperation framework with Belarusian company Mogilevliftmash, 200 elevators are scheduled for modernization and installation in 2025. In Agdam’s Gizil Kangarli village, an agro-city project is underway, and discussions on local production of medicines and vaccines are in their final stages.

Trade between the two countries increased by 42 percent in 2024, reaching $506 million. Both sides stressed the importance of expanding the range of products and services and making greater use of transit and logistics opportunities. Cooperation in education, culture, sports, and youth initiatives also continues to strengthen humanitarian ties.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian delegation met also with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov to discuss further development of bilateral relations.

The meeting highlighted the role of active dialogue and joint efforts by the two countries’ presidents in advancing cooperation. Discussions also focused on ways to expand collaboration in the economy, trade, industry, agriculture, and other sectors.

News.Az