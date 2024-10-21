Azerbaijan, Belgium engage in political discussions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted Monday another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Belgium, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Fariz Rzayev, the country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, engaged in talks with the delegation led by Jeroen Cooreman, Director-General for Bilateral Affairs of Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.During the consultations, the officials discussed the political relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits and bilateral meetings within the international events in maintaining political dialogue between the two countries.They underscored the significance of increasing mutual trade turnover, and making use of the opportunities for cooperation in energy, transport, and high technologies, with respect to development of economic relations. In this vein, they discussed the ongoing strategic energy and transportation projects initiated and implemented by Azerbaijan.The sides noted that enhancing exchange of experience across educational and cultural domains would contribute significantly to the development of people-to-people contacts.They exchanged views on cooperation in international organizations, as well as the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this November.The Azerbaijani Deputy FM briefed the Belgian official on the current post-conflict situation in the region, the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijan’s efforts towards ensuring lasting peace in the region, the mine-threat in the liberated Azerbaijani territories and the ongoing large-scale restoration works there.The consultations also dealt with items on the international agenda, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

News.Az