Azerbaijan, Black Sea Trade Development Bank discuss cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov has met president of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) Ihsan Ugur Delikanli.

They discussed current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and BSTDB. They also focused on the scope of structural reforms implemented by the Azerbaijani government, according to AzerTag.

Ihsan Ugur Delikanli said they will continue to cooperate with Azerbaijan in field of ensuring the economic development.

BSTDB was established by Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine which are the 11 founding countries of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) as a financial pillar of BSEC. As of end 2015, BSTDB cumulative portfolio in its 11 member countries has reached 322 approved operations in the key sectors of infrastructure, energy, transport, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial sector and other important areas.

