Azerbaijan blocks thousands of social media accounts over illegal content

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs says more than 3,300 websites and social media accounts were identified and blocked last year as part of continued real-time monitoring of internet resources, News.Az reports.

According to Ministry, the figures were announced at a collegium meeting reviewing the results of 2025.

Officials said a total of 3,315 online resources were restricted for violating the law. Of these, 954 were linked to the promotion of religious radicalism and a criminal lifestyle.

The ministry also reported that 769 platforms were involved in the online sale of narcotic drugs, while 272 were distributing pornographic materials.

In addition, 189 websites and pages were found to be spreading malware harmful to computer systems, and 1,131 were connected to illegal sports betting activities.

The authorities said the monitoring effort is aimed at protecting public safety, preventing cybercrime, and limiting the spread of harmful and unlawful content online.

