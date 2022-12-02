Azerbaijan briefs European Parliament on Zangazur corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Brussels, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev took part in the roundtable “New views and opportunities for sustainable transport communication between Europe and Asia” organized in the European Parliament, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told News.Az.

The event was attended by members of the European Parliament, representatives of the European Commission, European External Action Service, representatives of think tanks and Secretary General of the World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya.

Speaking at the roundtable, Rashad Nabiyev informed members of the European Parliament on transport projects implemented in Azerbaijan and international transport corridors, of which the country is a member.

It was reported that Azerbaijan has invested billions of dollars in its transport infrastructure over the past two decades: “Azerbaijan has built roads and railroads, launched new international airports, and strengthened the civilian maritime and air cargo fleets. It has also developed the Baku International Seaport and created the Alat Free Economic Zone.”

It was brought to the attention that these projects are designed to support broader regional cooperation, meeting the domestic needs of Azerbaijan and turning Azerbaijan into an international transport and logistics center. The current geopolitical situation has further increased the strategic importance of Azerbaijan in international transportation. Over a short period of time, there has been a sharp increase in the volume of transit cargoes passing through the territory of the country.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is an active supporter of the Middle Corridor. In October 2017, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway line, which is one of the main arteries of the Middle Corridor and connects the Trans-European and Trans-Asian railway networks, was commissioned.

The minister added that after restoring its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan took the initiative to open the Zangazur corridor. “Due to its landscape advantages, this corridor can become the shortest and safest transit route between China and Central Asian countries to Europe.”

News.Az