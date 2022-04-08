Azerbaijan calls on int’l organizations to recognize Aghdaban massacre as genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva on Friday urged international organizations and states to take decisive measures to bring the criminals of the Aghdaban Genocide to justice punishment and recognize this massacre as genocide and a crime committed against mankind.

Today, April 8th, Azerbaijan commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Aghdaban Genocide. One of the multiple crimes of Armenia against humanity was committed in the Aghdaban village of Kalbajar district on the night from 7 to 8 April 1992, village inhabitants were tortured, civilians were massively murdered, and the elderly, children, and women were burnt alive.

In her statement, Ombudsperson Aliyeva noted that the act of genocide, as well as the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians against cultural heritage in the village of Aghdaban of the Kalbajar district of the Republic of Azerbaijan, had resulted in a serious violation of the international human rights documents.

The statement is addressed to the UN Secretary-General, UN Security Council, UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Office of High Commissioner for Refugees, UN Human Rights Council, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, European Union, Council of Europe, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, International and European Ombudsman Institutions, Asian Ombudsman Association, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Ombudsman Association of its member states, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, European Network of Ombudspersons for Children, International Peace Bureau, different ombudsmen and national human rights institutions, embassies of the Republic of Azerbaijan in foreign countries and the foreign embassies in Azerbaijan, as well as to the Azerbaijani Diasporas.

