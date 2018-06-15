Azerbaijan celebrates Eid al-Fitr

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Azerbaijan celebrates the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the calculations conducted by the Shamakhi-based Tusi Astrophysical Observatory of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the 1st of Ramadan—that is, when the moon appears - fell on May 17 this year, APA reports.

The Caucasian Muslims Office, together with the ANAS Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, has compiled a special Ramadan booklet that includes the dates of the first day of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, salah times, as well as daily prayers specific of this month.

According to the fatwa of Gazi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on June 15 – the 1st of Shawwal with the appearance of moonrise in our territory.

June 15 and 16 are declared non-working days in Azerbaijan on Eid al-Fitr, according to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Eid al-Fitr prayer (End of Ramadan) will be performed on June 15 at 08:00 am in Ajdarbey mosque and at 09:00 in Tezepir mosque in Azerbaijan.

The time of Zakat al-Fitr, which is the charity given to the poor at the end of the fasting in Ramadan, is the last day of Ramadan. According to the Gazi Council, 5-10 manats should be given by each person.

News.Az

News.Az