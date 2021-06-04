Azerbaijan chairs conference of labor ministers of NAM member-states (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A video conference meeting of ministers of labor of the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement has begun within the 109th meeting of the International Labor Organization (ILO), chaired by Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population said.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev thanked his colleagues for participating in this important event dedicated to promoting sustainable development based on the UN principles and the concept of decent work of the ministry.

“During its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its adherence to the principles of Bandung Conference in this important mission,” Babayev said. “The armed conflicts, together with the financial crisis and environmental degradation, terrorism, international organized crime, and extremism, continue to negatively impact millions of people around the world.”

