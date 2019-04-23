"Azerbaijan Children Hotline Service" received 801 inquiries in Q1 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan Children Hotline Service” established and operating with the support of Azercell Telecom has released a report on the results of January, February a

According to the report, in the first quarter of 2019, 801 schoolchildren have benefited from hotline service. Thus, the Hotline Service received 239, 345 and 217 calls, respectively in January, February and March, 491 out of which were referred to educational, 67 to psychological, 50 to social, 77 to legal, 29 to health and 87 to other fields. It should be noted that, 437 calls received by “Azerbaijan Children Hotline Service” were from girls, while 364 from boys.

Notably, the service aims to support and help children who become subject to violence in the family, face problems with peers, are in need of special psychological and moral support in solving their problems and integrating to social environment. To ensure accessibility from all over the world, mobile applications of “Children Hotline Service” for both IOS and Android operating systems were launched in 2017 with Azercell’s initiative. Goygol office of the service started its operation on June 13, 2018. Along with children from Goygol, service receives calls from adjacent districts (Goranboy, Gandja, Shamkir, Gazax, Agstafa) as well. “Azerbaijan Children Hotline Service” has involved psychologists, lawyers and social personnel with wide experience in work with children.

Calls to 24-hour available Children Hotline operating with the support of Azercell Telecom and organizational support of “Reliable Future” Public Union are free of charge from both landline and Azercell numbers. Children can reach Hotline Service by dialing (012) 480 22 80; (051) 880 11 80, (050) 680 22 80; (051) 880 22 80; (051) 580 22 80 any time. For more information about “Children Hotline Service”, please head to the website www.usaqxetti.az .

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

