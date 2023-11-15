Azerbaijan, China discuss prospects for expanding co-op in many areas

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met with Chinese Ambassador to the country Guo Min, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-China friendly relations and cooperation in political, trade, economic, mutual investments, transport-logistics, energy, agricultural, humanitarian and all other fields. They noted that Azerbaijan and China enjoy strategic partnership relations.

The parties commended the results of the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to Shanghai, China on November 4-6 this year.

The two expressed their confidence that the Protocol signed on the results of the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission would contribute to the development of trade and economic relations.

They stressed the importance of Azerbaijan’s participation in the 6th China International Import Expo held in Shanghai.

The parties also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in various areas.

