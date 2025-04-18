Azerbaijan commemorates 32 years since Bashlibel massacre

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijan commemorates 32 years since the Bashlibel massacre committed by Armenian armed forces.

“32 years ago, on 18 April 1993, during the occupation of Kalbajar by Armenian armed forces, 18 Azerbaijani civilians from Bashlibel village were brutally killed after being discovered in mountain caves where they had sought refuge for 18 days after the sacking of their village. 14 people were taken hostage,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.

The ministry stressed that the massacre was part of Armenia’s long-standing policy of ethnic cleansing, terror, and aggression aimed at expelling Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands and advancing territorial claims.

“We honor the memory of the victims of the Bashlibel Massacre and reaffirm that such crimes against humanity must never be forgotten or go unaccounted for,” it added.

