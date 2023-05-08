Azerbaijan completes execution of presidential pardon order

+ ↺ − 16 px

The execution of the order signed by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the pardon of a number of convicts on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev has been completed, News.Az reports.

The order was executed in the Penitentiary and Probation Services of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

Under the order, 801 convicts were pardoned, of whom 463 persons were released from serving their sentence, 220 persons from serving half of the unserved part of their sentence, 118 persons from other punishments unrelated to imprisonment (restriction of liberty, correctional works, fines, conditional sentence).

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the Commission on Pardon Issues under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held 14 meetings since this January, and about 2,400 documents were discussed at those meetings.

It should be noted that this order is the biggest act on pardoning for the number of people covered ever adopted in the history of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan. For comparison, it should be noted that the Order on Pardoning dated May 24, 2018, adopted on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, was applied to 634 convicts.

News.Az