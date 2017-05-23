Azerbaijan condemns attack on UK’s Manchester Arena

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan condemns the terrorist attack on the Manchester Arena in the UK, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted May 23.

“We condemn Manchester attack and express our heartfelt condolences to families of victims and British authorities,” reads the tweet.

An explosion rocked the indoor arena in the English city of Manchester on May 22 right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded.

Authorities say the explosion is being treated as a terrorist attack.

News.Az

