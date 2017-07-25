Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan condemns Lahore terror attack

Azerbaijan condemns the heinous terror attack in Lahore and conveys heartfelt condolences to families of victims and brotherly people of Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted July 25.

A suicide bomber killed 26 people, including 9 policemen, and injured 49 people in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore July 25.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

