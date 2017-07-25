Azerbaijan condemns Lahore terror attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan condemns the heinous terror attack in Lahore and conveys heartfelt condolences to families of victims and brotherly people of Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted July 25.

A suicide bomber killed 26 people, including 9 policemen, and injured 49 people in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore July 25.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

News.Az

