Azerbaijan condemns Lahore terror attack
- 25 Jul 2017 16:20
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 123902
- Politics
Azerbaijan condemns the heinous terror attack in Lahore and conveys heartfelt condolences to families of victims and brotherly people of Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted July 25.
A suicide bomber killed 26 people, including 9 policemen, and injured 49 people in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore July 25.
Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
News.Az