Azerbaijan confirmed as member of UN Tourism Executive Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s membership in the UN Tourism Executive Council was officially confirmed during the council’s 124th and 125th sessions held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the 26th session of the UNWTO General Assembly, News.Az reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

During the session, Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, met with Ana Carla Machado Lopes, Executive Secretary of the Brazilian Ministry of Tourism, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil.

Nagiyev also met with Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates, to discuss bilateral collaboration in the tourism sector.

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan

News.Az