Azerbaijan confirms 146 new recoveries from COVID-19

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 161 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Saturday.

Some 146 infected people have recovered and 2 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The nationwide case tally has reached 37,192, with 34,565 recoveries and 545 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2,082.

Over the past day, 7,179 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 956,492.

