Azerbaijan confirms 1,690 more COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 1,690 new COVID-19 cases, 713 patients have recovered and 19 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 254,370 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 235,606 of them have recovered, and 3,464 people have died. Currently, 15,300 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,670 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,826,454 tests have been conducted so far.

