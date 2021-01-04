Azerbaijan confirms 334 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 334 new COVID-19 cases, 1,891 patients have recovered and 28 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 220,599 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 196,734 of them have recovered, and 2,761 people have died. Currently, 21,104 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,768 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,214,194 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

