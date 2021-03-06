Azerbaijan confirms 353 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan recorded 353 new COVID-19 cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

As many as 149 people recovered from the infection, while three patients lost their lives over the past day.

So far, 236, 365 people have contracted the virus in Azerbaijan, 229, 591 have recovered, while 3,238 have died. At present, 3, 536 people are receiving treatment.

Azerbaijan has conducted 2, 645, 206 coronavirus tests over the past period, including 9, 436 today.

