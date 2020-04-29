Azerbaijan confirms 49 more coronavirus cases, 46 new recoveries, 1 death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 49 news cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while 46 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, one patient has died, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Tuesday.

Patient, 1944, who tested positive for coronavirus, died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and coronary heart disease.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,766, with 1,267 recoveries and 23 deaths.

Some 476 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Eighteen of the infected are in severe and 26 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 137,379 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az

