Azerbaijan confirms execution of embassy attacker in Iran

The spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada on Wednesday confirmed that Yasin Huseynzadeh, sentenced to death for the attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran, has been executed.

"The death sentence issued on 28 January 2024 against Yasin Huseynzadeh, who committed a terrorist attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on 27 January 2023, killing one Embassy employee and wounding two others, was executed on 21 May 2025 at 5 am," the spokesman said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"The execution process was observed by two employees of our Embassy and a lawyer appointed by the Azerbaijani side during the trial," he noted.

According to the spokesman, ensuring the harshest punishment for the individual who committed this terrorist act was among Azerbaijan’s primary expectations from the Iranian side.

"In accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the host country’s responsibility to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and to take appropriate measures to prevent such acts remains of utmost importance," he said.

"We consider it essential to continue joint efforts towards the development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness," Hajizada added.

News.Az