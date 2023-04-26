Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan congratulates Israel on 75th anniversary of independence

Azerbaijan congratulates Israel on 75th anniversary of independence

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has congratulated Israel on the 75th anniversary of the declaration of independence, News.Az reports.

“Mazel Tov to the people and the government of the State of Israel

 on the joyous occasion of the 75th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Israel! Looking forward to deepening of Azerbaijan-Israel strategic partnership. Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach!”, the ministry tweeted.

