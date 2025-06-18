Azerbaijan considers opening casinos to boost tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is actively discussing the legalization of the gambling industry, with a new draft law currently under review by key parliamentary committees.

The proposed legislation envisions the creation of designated zones for casino operations, primarily on artificial islands in the Caspian Sea and in select coastal border regions in the north and south of the country, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The primary objective of the initiative is to bring the country’s multi-billion dollar underground gambling market into the legal sphere, thereby boosting the tourism sector and generating additional revenue for the state.

Key provisions of the proposed law

Location restrictions : Casinos would be permitted only on artificially created land plots, limiting their placement to highly controlled environments.

Licensing requirements : Establishments must obtain a state-issued license, which would cost 340,000 manats and must be renewed annually.

Online gambling ban : Virtual casinos, including those operating through websites, mobile apps, or social media platforms, would be strictly prohibited.

Age restrictions : Only individuals aged 21 and older would be allowed to participate in gambling, either directly or indirectly.

Sports betting: Regulated under separate legislation, sports betting will not fall under the scope of the proposed casino law.

The draft law also includes strong measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. At a joint session of the parliamentary committees on legal policy, state building, economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship, lawmakers discussed amendments to the existing legislation on illicit financial activities.

Under the proposed changes, casinos would be subject to the provisions of Articles 4–8 of the law on combating money laundering. These rules would apply to any customer financial transaction of 3,000 manats or more. However, transactions conducted solely using chips or tokens would not be classified as financial operations under this definition.

With this legislation, Azerbaijan aims to create a regulated and transparent gambling industry that ensures strict adherence to legal, age-related, and financial compliance standards—while also offering new opportunities for economic growth through tourism.

News.Az