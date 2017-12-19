Azerbaijan: Constant fight should be waged against religious extremists

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is necessary to wage a constant fight against attempts to activate religious extremists, Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev said.

Guliyev made the remarks at the 43rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Authorities and Special Services of the CIS member states in Moscow Dec. 19, Trend reports.

In this aspect, Guliyev noted the importance of intensifying the exchange of information on dangers and threats to ensure regional and international security as well as strengthen effective advocacy against terrorism, extremism and radicalism.

At the meeting, discussions were held regarding the prospects of security cooperation. Special attention was paid to the situation in the Middle East and Central Asia, an exchange of views was held on the activation and improvement of fight of the CIS member states against various violent manifestations of extremism and international terrorism.

