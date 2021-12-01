Azerbaijan: Construction of Shukurbeyli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway underway (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The laying of asphalt concrete has begun on the Shukurbeyli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway, which is one of the road infrastructure projects in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, News.Az reports citing the State Agency of Automobile Roads.

The road with a length of 39.7 kilometers starts from the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangazur corridor section, passing through the Shukyurbeyli village of the Jabrayil district, and stretches to the Gadrut village of the Khojavand district.

Earthwork has been completed on the section of the road from the zero to the 11th kilometer, work is underway to lay the lower layer of asphalt concrete pavement on the three-kilometer section, work has been carried out to expand the route, to build the lower and upper layers of the road base on the three-and five-kilometer sections, and other construction work continues, the agency said.

Also, the construction of drainage systems, underground crossings, a roadbed with a width of 21.5 meters is underway, in areas where the roadway is ready, work is underway to lay an asphalt concrete pavement. In addition, the construction of six road bridges continues on the road, one of which is designed at its intersection with the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangazur corridor. Thus, a convenient entry - exit from this road will be provided, added the agency.

The Shukurbeyli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway passes through the territory of the Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts. It will connect about 20 settlements, including the village of Hadrut and the city of Jabrayil.

News.Az

