Azerbaijan continues admission of new conscripts

With regard to the implementation of the relevant Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the process of admission of new soldiers in the training military units of the Azerbaijan Army continues, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

After registering at the reception points of the military units, conscripts are re-examined by the military medical commission at the medical stations. Then, they are provided with seasonal military uniforms and other types of supplies.In accordance with the requirements of the relevant instructions, individual conversation is conducted with each soldier and psychological tests are organized to maintain and ensure the high moral-psychological training and psychological stability of the personnel.Under the training program of young soldiers, individual training exercises are organized with conscripts in training military units. The soldiers are informed about the features of military service, safety rules, and requirements of charter.Taking into account the adaptation period and other factors, conscripts’ feeding with high-calorie national food and vegetables is in the spotlight.

