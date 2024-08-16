Azerbaijan continues investigations into Armenia's pollution of water resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Investigations into the pollution of our water resources by Armenia are ongoing," Elnur Musayev, Head of the Department of Non-Criminal Proceedings of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan said during a Scientific-Practical Conference held in Nakhchivan, News.az reports.

“In order to halt the activities of illegal enterprises operating in Armenia, inquiries have been made to international organizations and environmental monitoring agencies of foreign countries and water samples have been collected to determine the extent of pollution. The collected materials will be assessed legally,” Elnur Musayev added.

News.Az