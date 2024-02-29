Azerbaijan cooperates with parties demonstrating pragmatic stance: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan cooperates with the parties that demonstrate a pragmatic stance, MP Tural Ganjali told News.Az.

The political scientist commended the fact that during her recent visit to Yerevan, Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker, Chairwoman of the Legal Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, demonstrated a neutral stance by properly answering the provocative questions of Armenian journalists.

“The provocative questions by Armenian journalists were aimed at trapping the German official and getting an answer serving the interests of the Armenian propaganda machine. If Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker had given the answer the Armenian side wanted, Yerevan would use it for its interests,” T. Ganjali said.

The Azerbaijani lawmaker noted that Germany and France have always been two major powers in the European Union. “There was always a strategic competition between Germany and France. Especially in political matters, both countries have formed antagonistic and incompatible positions in different parts of the world,” he said.

MP Ganjali stressed that France, which continues to openly support Armenia, wants other European countries to demonstrate such a stance as well.

According to the lawmaker, the country that Armenia wants to attract to itself the most is Germany. “There is even French influence on Germany. However, although there are pro-Armenian German politicians, we see that Germany is pursuing a neutral, balanced political course,” he added.

The lawmaker emphasized that both Armenia and France are worried about France being withdrawn from the Baku-Yerevan peace and normalization process.

“The Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders held a bilateral meeting as part of the Munich Security Conference. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was present at the meeting just for protocol rules. But then the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders discussed several issues in a bilateral format. This is the format offered by Azerbaijan from the very first,” he said.

He also noted that France’s interventions to prevent the meeting in Germany have failed.

MP Ganjali said he hopes that Germany will always stick to its neutral stance and continue to cooperate with Azerbaijan by acting more pragmatically.

“Azerbaijan cooperates with the parties that demonstrate a pragmatic and constructive stance. France’s intentions in the South Caucasus have already failed. France has no say in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace and normalization process,” he added.

News.Az