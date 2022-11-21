Azerbaijan cooperates with world’s leading companies in construction of “smart” cities, villages: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan cooperates with the world's leading companies in the building of ‘smart’ cities and villages, the country’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said Monday.

The minister was speaking at an international conference on the theme “Smart villages: An innovative approach to the development of rural areas” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Nabiyev noted that the concepts of “smart” cities and villages contribute to the efficient use of water and other natural resources.

“In the next five years, $2.5 trillion will be invested in these concepts globally. Azerbaijan has been working in this direction since 2020. Our ministry has studied the experience of leading countries when elaborating on the concepts. Within the framework of the ‘Online Azerbaijan’ concept, large-scale work is being carried out to integrate state systems, switch to ‘cloud’ technologies and other work,” he added.

News.Az