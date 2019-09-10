Azerbaijan, Croatia hail political relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Croatia have praised the bilateral political relations as First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov met with members of the Croatia-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Croatian Parliament. Ziyafat Asgarov highlighted the fact that the two countries signed about 25 cooperation documents, singling out the Strategic Partnership agreement signed in 2013. He pointed out the potential for developing trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Head of the Croatia-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Ljubica Maksimcuk expressed Croatia`s interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan in all areas. She stressed the importance of intensifying reciprocal visits in order to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation.

News.Az

