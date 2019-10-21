Azerbaijan defense minister attends 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, the country’s Defense Ministry reported Monday.

As part of his official visit to China, Minister Hasanov also met with representatives of "Poly Technologies" and "CETC International" Companies that are part of the Chinese defense industry.

During the meetings, issues of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and China were discussed.

News.Az

News.Az